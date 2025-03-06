Chelsea will face Copenhagen in the first leg of the Europa Conference Round of 16 tie this evening. The Blues have not been in the best of form in recent times and have dropped to fifth place in the English Premier League. They however remain in a tight battle with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest for a top four finish and a return to the Champions League. The Conference League is something that the Blues would be targeting as an immediate target this term, being one of the strongest sides here. Opponents Copenhagen are top of the standings in the Danish League, and they can be bit of a tough team to break down at home. Wojciech Szczesny Sets Club Record With Eight Saves During Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match (Watch Highlights).

Andreas Cornelius and Roony Bardghji will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the game for Copenhagen. Jordan Larsson has been ruled out of this tie and is likely out for some time. William Clem and Victor Froholdt will form the double pivot in midfield with Mohamed Amine Elyounoussi as the playmaker. Amin Chiakha is the likely pick for the lone strike role.

Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, and Gabriel Slonina are the players missing out for Chelsea due to injuries. Pedro Neto is all set to spearhead the attack with Cole Palmer as the playmaker behind him. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will be the box-to-box midfielders while Jadon Sancho are Christopher Nkunku are set to play on the wings.

When is FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea lock horns with Denmark club FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Round of 16 on Thursday, March 06. The FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea match is set to be played at the Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark and it has a scheduled start time of 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 SD/HD TV channel. For FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below. Nine Months Suspension For Lyon Manager! Paulo Fonseca Banned From The Touchline And Changing Rooms After An ‘Attempted Headbutt’ On Referee.

How to Get Live Streaming of FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea might not dominate this game but should do enough to secure a win.

