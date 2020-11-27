Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian women's team core probable Manpreet Kaur is working hard to fulfill her ambition of representing the country at the highest level by getting a senior team cap.

India has a huge pool of players who are yet to play for the senior team but have already gained useful experience and exposure representing the junior team around the world. Defender Manpreet is one of those talents who is yet to play for the senior side.

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Leaves Fans Gushing With Her Latest Instagram Post, Sizzles in Sultry Bikini As She Enjoys Some Cosy Time (View Pic).

"I am so happy and proud to be a part of the senior core probables group and to have this opportunity to play and work with the best players from India. My ambition has always been to represent my country at the highest level, and having done so at the junior level, my next milestone is to represent the senior team soon," the defender said in a Hockey India release.

"It is obviously something that is not in my hands, but I want to focus on everything that is in my hands. I want to put my 100 per cent effort and hard work into getting myself ready for the time when I get the chance. I am really happy that we've had such great support and planning from Hockey India and SAI with regards to the exposure that I've been able to get at the junior level, even without having played for the senior team yet," she added.Winner of the bronze medal at the 4th Girls U18 Asia Cup 2016 held in Bangkok, Thailand, the young defender recalls it as her most memorable tournament.

Also Read | David Warner Impresses Fans With His Dance Moves During India vs Australia 1st ODI Match (Watch Video).

"I was really young back then, only 17 and it was such a big occasion for us to be representing the country at the continent's most important tournament at the junior level. I remember how amazingly everyone in the team performed and I thought we were unfortunate to not make it to the final, but the 3-0 victory in the bronze medal match against Republic of Korea made it worth it," expressed the youngster.

The defender has also been part of some of the best teams at the domestic level, having won National Championships and Khelo India medals with her state team of Haryana, and also represented Railway Sports Promotion Board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)