David warner dazzled the fans at the Sydney cricket ground with his dance moves during the India vs Australia 1st ODI match on November 27 (Friday). Warner, who in the time when sports was halted due to coronavirus pandemic impressed and entertained fans with his dance moves on TikTok, gave fans a glimpse of his dance steps when fielding on the boundary line during India’s innings. Warner's moves was responded with loud cheers from the crowd. He has won over a huge number of fans with his moves on TikTok and is often joined by his family as they put out an act and entertain their fans. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Highlights.

In a short video clip shared by a fan on Twitter, Warner can be seen moving his back and making some dance moves using his hands. Fans cheered as Warner showed his moves. He initially starts by shaking his leg before showing the fans his moves with both of his hands. Take a look at the video. Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals Enjoy Banter As Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith Have a Great Day With the Bat During India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 (See Funny Conversation).

David Warner Impresses Fans With Dance Moves

Buttabomma and Warner Never Ending Love Story 😂😂♥️.#AUSvIND @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/TjEeMKzgt3 — M A N I (@Mani_Kumar15) November 27, 2020

Warner, meanwhile, was in great touch with the bat and scored 69 runs from 76 deliveries to give Australia a fiery start after they had opted to bat first. He was involved in a 156-run opening wicket partnership with captain Aaron Finch, who went on to make a century, that gave Australia the perfect start they needed. Finch scored 114 from 124 deliveries and was involved in a two-century run stands. His second hundred run partnership was with Steve Smith, who smashed a 62-ball hundred. Their centuries and a late cameo by Glenn Maxwell (45 from 19) helped Australia post 374/6 on the scoreboard.

Josh Hazlewood then ran through the Indian top-order and took three wickets in the space of eight deliveries to leave the visitors rattling at 80/3 at one stage. India had got a good start and scored 46 in the first four overs before Hazlewood struck and removed Mayank Agarwal. Captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer soon followed.

Adam Zampa then dismissed KL Rahul with a full toss delivery. But Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan arrested the mini-collapse with a 128-run stand before Zampa struck again and removed Dhawan, who departed for 76. Pandya continued and registered his highest individual ODI score but parted at 90 while trying to clear the long-on boundary. India went to lose the match by 66 runs.

