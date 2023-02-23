Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Sumit Nagal gave a tough fight before going down to Australia's Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinal of the Bengaluru Open here on Thursday.

The Indian camp, however, had something to cheer about as their doubles pairing of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth reached the semi-finals, overcoming Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe and Australia's Akira Santillan 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 at the KSLTA Stadium.

Nagal had to fight through a tough three-setter against Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam in the previous round.

The Indian was solid in all aspects of the game and he did not lose a single point on his second serve.

Purcell looked shaky and could win just 33 per cent of his second serve points but the Australian played to his strengths in the second set. The Australian, who is defending Wimbledon doubles champion, upped his game a couple of notches and used his big serve to earn some quick points.

He broke Nagal in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead and then bagged the second set 6-3 by holding serve.

The third set also took a similar pattern as both players held serves till the sicth game. Purcell, though, looked more composed of the two as the Aussie combined his big serves with powerful ground shots.

Purcell made the break in the seventh game for a 4-3 lead and then held his serve to stretch the lead to 5-3. Though Nagal fought hard in the ninth game, Purcell clinched the break and sealed the match.

No. 5 seed Luca Nardi and Dimitar Kuzmanov also made their way into the quarter-finals with contrasting wins. While Nardi defeated Jason Jung 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, Kuzmanov thrashed Alibek Kachmazov 6-3, 6-4.

Results (singles, round of 16): Max Purcell beat Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Luca Nardi beat Jason Jung 7-5, 5-7, 6-2; Dimitar Kuzmanov beat Alibek Kachmazov 6-3, 6-4.

(Doubles, quarter-finals): Anirudh Chandrasekhar/N Prashanth beat Benjamin Lock/Akira Santillan 3-6, 6-4, 12-10.

