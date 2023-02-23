India and Australia are set to lock horns in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal in what is one of the tournament's biggest games. The Women in Blue made it to the last four with three wins in four group-stage games. Australia the defending champions on the other hand, lived upto their reputation as title favourites with a 100% win record in Group 1, finishing in first place. Some of the biggest stars in the game will be in action when these two teams lock horns at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Ahead of this crucial encounter, India have been dealt a major blow with pacer Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of the match due to an upper tract infection. Moreover, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s participation is in jeopardy with her reportedly who is down with fever. Sneh Rana has been named as Pooja Vastrakar’s replacement. It would be a big blow if Harmanpreet Kaur was to miss out and Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s standout performers, will then lead the side.

This match is a repeat of the final of the T20 World Cup 2020 final where Australia won the relatively one-sided contest. India will believe that they can outplay the mighty Australians but the defending champions, one of the two undefeated sides in the tournament so far, will start the match as favourites to reach the final.

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey.

