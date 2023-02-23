India have managed to send Beth Mooney back to the hut after Shafali Verma made up for her earlier mistake and ended up taking a good catch. Mooney tried to cut a delivery but it went straight to Verma. India need a few more to restrict Australia to a chaseable total.
FIFTY for Beth Mooney! The Australian opener has been in fine form and has made the most of the reprieve she got. She started off well and scored a fine fifty in the semifinal of this competition. India under pressure!
Another let down for India and this time, it is Shafali Verma who has dropped a sitter! Beth Mooney hit straight to her and Verma, who looked to be catching it, ended up dropping a simple catch. Meg Lanning was earlier dropped by Richa Ghosh.
OUT! India have the breakthrough and it is the big wicket of Alyssa Healy. The wicketkeeper batter came down the track but the ball goes past Healy's under-edge. Richa Ghosh collects the ball and knocks out the stumps! Alyssa Healy st Richa Ghosh b Radha Yadav 25(26)
Australia have had a good start in the powerplay with Beth Mooney joining the party, hitting Deepti Sharma for a six, the first of this match. India have struggled to keep the Australian openers quiet. India need a wicket soon to comeback into this contest.
Alyssa Healy has looked positive and started a Renuka Thakur over with a good shot for a boundary once again. But the pacer has managed to keep things tight in the remainder of the deliveries in the third over, conceding three more runs. Both Australia batters are looking good and India will ideally want either of the two dismissed within the powerplay.
Alyssa Healy has given Australia a good start with a good shot on the off-side for a four off the first ball. Renuka Thakur then pulled her length back and ended up bowling a decent over, yielding six runs.
India and Australia are set to lock horns in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal in what is one of the tournament's biggest games. The Women in Blue made it to the last four with three wins in four group-stage games. Australia the defending champions on the other hand, lived upto their reputation as title favourites with a 100% win record in Group 1, finishing in first place. Some of the biggest stars in the game will be in action when these two teams lock horns at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.
Ahead of this crucial encounter, India have been dealt a major blow with pacer Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of the match due to an upper tract infection. Moreover, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s participation is in jeopardy with her reportedly who is down with fever. Sneh Rana has been named as Pooja Vastrakar’s replacement. It would be a big blow if Harmanpreet Kaur was to miss out and Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s standout performers, will then lead the side.
This match is a repeat of the final of the T20 World Cup 2020 final where Australia won the relatively one-sided contest. India will believe that they can outplay the mighty Australians but the defending champions, one of the two undefeated sides in the tournament so far, will start the match as favourites to reach the final.
India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey.
Pakistan Women Squad: Bisma Mahroof (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Shadaf Shamas.