Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) A disciplined Namibia restricted Scotland to a below-par 109 for eight after opting to bowl in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC World Cup here on Wednesday.

Michael Leask top-scored for Scotland with a 27-ball 44, while Chris Greaces made 25.

Ruben Trumpelmann was the best bowler for Namibia with figures of three for 17, while Jan Flrylinck (2/10) picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Scotland: 109 for 8 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 44; Ruben Trumpelmann 3/17).

