Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Sunil Narine's carnage, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell's onslaught left Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers dumbstruck at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) post 272/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Wednesday.

The 'City of Destiny' witnessed two hours of carnage, 2 hours of ruthless ball-striking and 120 minutes of torture for the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers as Narine (85), Raghuvanshi (54), Russell (41) and Rinku Singh's brutal-bashing helped KKR come within touching distance of surpassing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) score of 277 however Kolkata ended up with the second-highest total in the IPL ever.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KKR got off to a rollicking start with a fiery partnership between Philip Salt and Sunil Narine. Having not grabbed a single run in the first over delivered by Khaleel Ahmed, Salt hammered Ishant Sharma for back-to-back two boundaries.

Both the KKR openers finally saw through Khaleel Ahmed's trend of keeping his deliveries furthest away from the wicket. Narine ran an onslaught during Ishant's second over and punished the DC bowler immensely as he bagged 26 runs in the over.

Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About KKR's Batting Sensation in IPL 2024.

Dropped on one and caught on second, Salt's innings came to an end after he got dismissed by Anrich Nortje, following a phenomenal backward-running catch from Tristan Stubbs.

DC bowlers continued to miss the mark against Narine and the opener completed his second fifty of IPL 2024 within just 21 balls. However, Nortje provided DC with a massive breakthrough, removing Salt for 18, but it was Narine who got everyone's attention with an explosive fifty.

Narine with his batting fireworks that witnessed the side complete their 100-run mark within just 7.3 overs into the game, alongside Raghuvanshi looked destructive at the crease.

Mitchell Marsh came into the attack to stop the onslaught by KKR, as Narine and Raghuvanshi opted for a more controlled approach to see through the over.

The 18-year-old Raghuvanshi just cannot stop impressing the cricket fraternity, as he added up to his impressive performance in the match with a sensational reverse six. The youngster then slammed his maiden IPL half-century with Narine in a destructive mood on the other. The duo completed their 100-run partnership with significant ease.

A phenomenal Narine innings came to an end, much to the ultimate relief of the DC bowling unit until Marsh got the big wicket. Narine went back to the pavilion after scoring 85 off just 39 balls. Nortje sent Raghuvanshi packing.

Raghuvanshi rocked up on debut and delivered a stunning performance of 54 off 27 however his fine knock came to an end as he was sent packing by Nortje in the 13.2 over.

Just 15 overs into the match, KKR crossed the 200 mark. In the second-last over of the game, Rinku Singh smoked Nortje for three maximums and one four before losing his wicket to a miss-timed shot.

A terrific yorker from Ishant dismissed Russell, rattling off the wickets with a fiery pace. In the same over he removed Ramandeep Singh putting a stop to KKR's dominant performance, restricting Kolkata to 272/7.

Brief score: Kolkata Knight Riders 272/7 (Sunil Narine 85, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 54; Anrich Nortje 3-59). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)