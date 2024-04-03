Manchester City face Aston Villa in the English Premier League with result of tie having ramification on both the title race and the Champions League qualification. Manchester City could not beat Arsenal at home at the weekend and remain behind Liverpool and Arsenal at third in the points table. Pep Guardiola knows his squad has the experience of winning the league multiple times and will not be fazed too much by the current standings. Aston Villa are fourth and they have Tottenham Hotspur in hot pursuit. With three wins in their last five games, their form is decent but they will need to be at their very best to defeat the champions. Manchester City versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:45 AM IST. Raphael Varane Opens Up on the Hazards of Concussions, Manchester United Star Advises Seven-Year-Old Son to Avoid Headers in Football.

Nathan Ake has joined Ederson Moares and Kyle Walker on the injury list for Manchester City and the trio are not expected to face Aston Villa. Erling Haaland missed a few chances against Arsenal and will be keen to make up for it in this tie. He will have Kevin de Bruyne running the show in the attacking third with Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish on the wings. Mateo Kovacic will partner Rodri at the base of midfield.

Aston Villa will be without striker Olli Watkins due to a hamstring injury, while Matty Cash has a thigh problem. Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees for the team. Moussa Diaby and John Duran will form the front two for the visitors with Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans as the central midfielders.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Aston Villa in the Premier League 2023-24 on Wednesday, April 4. The Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Manchester City vs Aston Villa viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City have defeated Aston Villa in 17 out of their last 18 meetings and they should secure another win here.

