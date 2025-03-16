Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): England's Nat Sciver-Brunt capped off a phenomenal Women's Premier League (WPL) season by winning both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and the Orange Cap, solidifying her status as one of the tournament's standout performers.

The all-rounder amassed 523 runs and also made an impact with the ball, picking up 12 wickets to guide the Mumbai Indians to victory.

Reflecting on her incredible season, Sciver-Brunt expressed her joy and gratitude.

"So pleased. It's been a great year for me in the WPL, coming on the back of a lot of cricket. I'm so happy to be standing here as a winner," she said in the presentation.

However, she acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport, maintaining a balanced perspective on her achievements.

"I will ride the highs whilst I can, and there are some lows around the corner--that's cricket, I guess," she added.

Sciver-Brunt also credited her team's depth and quality, highlighting the contributions of her fellow players.

"We have a great amount of all-rounders in our team and some world-class players who can stand up at any point in time. I feel very lucky to be part of that team," she stated.

Beyond individual accolades, the England star emphasized the emotional connection she has developed with her franchise, describing the experience as truly special.

"It's so special to be part of a franchise that has become family. It has been amazing, and we are really, really happy," she said.

The Mumbai Indians secured their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating the Delhi Capitals by 8 runs in a thrilling final at Mumbai on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur's team successfully defended a target of 150, denying Delhi their maiden championship yet again.

Despite a valiant effort from Niki Prasad, who remained unbeaten on 25, Delhi Capitals fell short in their chase, losing their third consecutive WPL final.

Chasing 150, Delhi Capitals had a shaky start. Skipper Meg Lanning fell early for 13, followed by Shafali Verma, who managed just 4. The team struggled to build momentum as Jess Jonassen (13) and Annabel Sutherland (2) were dismissed, leaving them at 37/3.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a crucial knock, scoring 30, but was caught and bowled by Amelia Kerr, reducing Delhi to 66/5. The situation worsened as Sarah Bryce (5) was run out, leaving them at 83/6 in 12.5 overs.

A brief fightback came from Marizanne Kapp (40) and Niki Prasad, who stitched together a 40-run partnership, but Kapp's dismissal to Nat Sciver-Brunt ended Delhi's hopes. The tail could not provide much resistance as Shikha Pandey (0) and Minnu Mani (4) departed quickly, sealing Mumbai's victory.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the standout performer with the ball, picking up 3/30, while Amelia Kerr (2/25) played a crucial role in the middle overs. Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque contributed with a wicket each to ensure Mumbai's successful title defense. The Capitals were stranded for 141/9.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians reaffirmed their dominance in the Women's Premier League, while Delhi Capitals were left heartbroken yet again, falling short in the final for the third consecutive season.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals opted to field first and made an immediate impact. Mumbai's openers struggled to find gaps, with Hayley Matthews being the first to depart after scoring just 3 off 10 balls, cleaned up by Marizanne Kapp. Yastika Bhatia followed soon after, managing only 8 off 14 deliveries as Kapp struck again, leaving MI reeling at 14/2.

However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a counterattack, stitching together a crucial 89-run partnership. Sciver-Brunt was eventually dismissed for 30 by Shree Charani, triggering a mini-collapse.

Amelia Kerr (2) and Sajeevan Sajana (0) fell in quick succession, reducing MI to 112/5. Then, captain Harmanpreet also had to depart after a well-made 66 off 44 balls, which included 9 boundaries and two maximums. G Kamalini was the last wicket to fall, contributing 10 runs.

Amanjot Kaur (14*) and Sanskriti Gupta (8*) added some crucial runs in the final overs, helping Mumbai reach 149/7.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp was the standout bowler with figures of 2/11. Jess Jonassen (2/26) and Shree Charani (2/43) also made key breakthroughs, while Annabel Sutherland chipped in with 1/29. They put up a score of 149/7. (ANI)

