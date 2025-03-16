Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first T20I of a five-match series on March 16. The Green Shirts have not had memorable performances in recent times in the shortest format of the game and will compete in this series with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2026. After a forgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were dropped from the T20I squad with Salman Ali Agha named captain. He will have Shadab Khan as his deputy. While Ten Sports will provide NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 live telecast and Tapmad live streaming in Pakistan, will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

Salman Ali Agha will have his task cut out as captain as his side looks to adopt modern-day T20 standards—batting with intent, minimising the dot deliveries while frequently finding the boundaries and hitting the big shots. The Pakistan national cricket team will have many exciting youngsters, and fans will look forward to watching them in action alongside others. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Is New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available

on PTV Sports. This was confirmed by Aalia Rasheed, the Executive Director of PTV Sports on social media. She stated that PTV Sports do not have the NZ vs PAK broadcast rights and hence PTV Sports will not be able to provide NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 live telecast.

No NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I Series on PTV Sports

Dosto, New Zealand series kay rights na honay ki waja sai ye series or N-T20 PTV Sports nahi dekhaey gaa. Lakin aap PSL ptv sports per zaroor dekhain gaay. Inshallah. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) March 15, 2025

Fans in India will be able to watch the PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).