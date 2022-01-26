Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 26 (ANI): All India Football Federation President (AIFF) announced that in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred.

"The All India Football Team has communicated to the participating State Associations that in wake of the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, and after consultation with the Government of Kerala, the competition schedule for the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred," stated an official AIFF release.

"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule," stated further.

Recently, India women's football team had to withdraw from the Women's Asian Cup due to many COVID-19 positive cases in the camp. (ANI)

