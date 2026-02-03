Madrid [Spain], February 2 (ANI): The recently crowned Australian Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, has withdrawn from the Rotterdam Open, the tournament made the announcement on social media on Monday.

Alcaraz had secured this ATP 500 event title last season, beating Alex de Minaur in the final. But he would not be defending this hard-court crown. The competition will be taking place from February 9-16. Top 10-ranked stars like Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and de Minaur will be featuring in the competition.

"Carlos Alcaraz won't defend his title in Rotterdam. The Australian Open champion concluded that after his exertions over the past two weeks, he needs more time to return to action. We wish Carlos a swift recovery. #ABNAMROOpen #RotterdamAhoy," announced the tournament's X handle on Monday, citing exertion as a reason for Alcaraz's withdrawal.

Alcaraz became the youngest player at the age of 22 to complete a career Grand Slam, finally capturing the AO 2026 title after two quarterfinal finishes. The world number one player is now a seven-time Grand Slam champion, after defeating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a four-set epic. The Spanish star also celebrated his win by participating in a special photoshoot at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne.

Alcaraz now holds a total of 15 tour-level titles, which include eight Grand Slams and trophies at ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and an Olympic silver medal from the 2024 Paris edition. The world number one defeated 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic in a thrilling four-set final (2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5) to etch his name into the record books. Alcaraz won the final in three hours and two minutes.

Alcaraz also became the sixth man in the Open Era to achieve the Career Grand Slam, according to the ATP.

According to the ATP, only four players have completed the Career Grand Slam in the 21st century. Djokovic was the most recent to do so, in 2016, followed by Rafael Nadal (2010) and Roger Federer (2009). With this, Alcaraz, 22, has cemented his place among the legends.

Players who have completed their Career Grand Slam in Men, Open Era are - Carlos Alcaraz (22 years and 272 days) Rod Laver (24 years and 32 days), Rafael Nadal (24 years and 102 days), Roger Federer (27 years and 303 days), Novak Djokovic (29 years and 15 days) and Andre Agassi (29 years and 68 days). According to ATP, Laver completed the Career Grand Slam as an amateur in 1962 and in the Open Era in 1969.

The World No. 1 is also the youngest man in the Open Era to win seven major singles titles, ahead of Bjorn Borg, who clinched seventh major title at Roland Garros in 1979. (ANI)

