New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Safety Matters Foundation (SMF) has called for transparent investigation after "Boeing 787 fuel safety incident", saying the incident is especially alarming as it mirrors a known risk previously identified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

SMF said in a release that it is highlighting a serious and recurring safety concern involving Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Air India, following a documented incident on a recent international flight.

It said that during the operation of Air India Flight AI132 (London Heathrow to Bengaluru) on February 2, the crew reported "abnormal behaviour of the LEFT engine fuel control switch" on Boeing 787-8 aircraft VT-ANX.

During engine start, the switch failed "to remain locked in the RUN position on two attempts, moving towards CUTOFF-a malfunction that could, under specific conditions, lead to an inadvertent engine shutdown in flight", it said.

"This incident is especially alarming as it mirrors a known risk previously identified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In 2018, the FAA issued Safety Alert For Operators SAIB NM-18-33, explicitly warning that certain fuel control switches, including those on Boeing 787s, could malfunction in this exact manner, increasing the risk of accidental engine shutdown," the release said.

It said the FAA recommended inspection and replacement of affected units.

"What makes this event deeply troubling is not only that it happened, but that it occurred after Air India publicly stated it had conducted precautionary checks across its 787 fleet and found no issues," Capt Amit Singh, Founder of Safety Matters Foundation, said.

"This discrepancy raises urgent questions: Were the checks thorough? Is this a new, recurring defect? Passengers and crews deserve unambiguous answers," he added.

The Foundation noted that this incident comes against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation into the tragic loss of Air India Flight Al171 on June 12, 2025, which also involved a Boeing 787. While no connection is implied, the repeated emergence of issues with a critical flight control system on the same aircraft type demands the highest level of scrutiny, it said.

The Safety Matters Foundation called for immediate and transparent disclosure by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India of the findings from the inspection of aircraft VT-ANX. It has also sought a transparent review of methodology and the results of the earlier fleet-wide inspections of fuel control switches.

It called for airlines and regulators to ensure that flight crews are fully informed about the specific FAA advisory and the prescribed reporting procedures for any fuel control switch anomalies.

SMF urged the DGCA to determine if this is an isolated incident or indicative of a fleet-wide issue requiring immediate airworthiness directive action.

"Safety is built on a foundation of transparent reporting, rigorous inspection, and proactive correction. When a known warning from years ago manifests in flight today, we must ask if the system is learning fast enough," Capt. Amit Singh said. "We urge all stakeholders to treat this with the seriousness it deserves to ensure public confidence is maintained," he added. The Foundation said that its concern is systemic and procedural. It does not attribute blame to the operating crew, who acted professionally in managing the incident and reporting it through proper channels.

Air India said on Monday that one of its pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which has been grounded, and the matter has been communicated to DGCA, the country's aviation regulator.

An Air India spokesperson said that the airline is involving the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis.

"We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot's concerns checked on a priority basis. The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA," the spokesperson said.

"Air India had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the DGCA, and had found no issues. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," the spokesperson added.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 plane had crashed on June 12 soon after take off from Ahmedabad. The accident killed 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

A preliminary investigation into the Air India flight AI171 crash revealed that just seconds before the aircraft lost power and went down near Ahmedabad airport, one pilot asked the other why he had cut off fuel to the engines. The second pilot reportedly said he "did not do so."

The report mentioned that both engines of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shut down one second apart shortly after takeoff. This caused the aircraft to lose altitude rapidly and crash near the boundary of airport. DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai had in a seminar in December last year reaffirmed the regulator's commitment to proactive safety oversight and global alignment.

He outlined key initiatives including the implementation of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, State Safety Programme and the National Aviation Safety Plan (2024-2028). (ANI)

