New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Wednesday said that the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi will be "decisive" for 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mega event will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

"The 2021 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in New Delhi will be decisive for Tokyo 2020 Qualification regarding the World Ranking," the ISSF said in an official statement.

"This decision of the Executive Committee is compliant with the general approach to maintaining the original Qualification System approved in 2017 as much as possible," it added.

The body further stated, "It will be possible to obtain the Olympic MQS at all 2021 ISSF Championships scheduled to take place before the end of the Qualification period (June 6, 2021)."

Last month, the National Rifle Association of India had deferred the National Coaching Camp for the Olympic core group of athletes as coronavirus continued to rage. (ANI)

