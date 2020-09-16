Jamshedpur, September 16: Experienced coach Noel Wilson will join Owen Coyle's backroom staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season alongside assistant coach Sandy Stewart and goalkeeping coach Ezequiel Gomez.

Wilson, who worked as the reserve team head coach in the previous season, led the team to some excellent performances in the 2nd Division I-League and various other tournaments.

On being appointed as the first team assistant coach, Wilson said: "It's a great privilege for me to work alongside a well-established coach like Owen Coyle. I will share all my knowledge and support with Owen to help the players in the best possible manner so that we can have a successful season in the ISL."

Wilson also comes with abundant experience from his playing career -- a career which was established in Jamshedpur. He was selected into the Tata Football Academy in 1996 and graduated with the third batch in 1998 along with fellow cadets like Deepak Mondal and Mahesh Gawli.

"Being a former TFA player, I have a big connection with the city of Jamshedpur. For me, it is the city that made me what I am today. It's an honour to serve this city as the club's first team assistant coach," said Wilson.

The 40-year-old began his career as a coach in 2013 and currently holds an AFC A License certificate. He worked with Roots Football Academy and South United FC in Bengaluru before joining Jamshedpur as the Reserve Team Head Coach.

Wilson has also represented several major clubs like Churchill Brothers, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and Mumbai FC as a player and also played at the International level for Team India on numerous occasions.

