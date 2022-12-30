New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The newly-elected executive body of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Friday released a much-awaited competition schedule for the national events with the senior championships to be played in Jammu in March.

The office-bearers took charge earlier this month after fresh elections. The TTFI's suspension in February due to administrative issues had delayed the start of the 2022-23 season.

Usually, five national ranking events are held but due to lack of time, two will be staged along with the marquee sub-junior, junior and senior nationals.

The decisions took shape when the Executive Committee, led by president Meghna Ahlawat, met earlier this week to finalise the dates and venues.

As a result, TTFI will be organising two back-to-back National Ranking Championships in Gujarat, beginning January 15. Vadodara will host the first ranking event from January 15 to 20, and Surat will follow suit from January 23-28.

The announcement was made on Friday by eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta, elected as the Secretary General during the December 5 elections, with the rest of the 24-member executive body.

In February, the Junior and Youth National Championships will be held in Chennai from February 8 to 16, followed by the Cadet & Sub-Junior National Championships in Alappuzha (Kerala) from February 19 to 27, and Jammu will host the Senior Nationals from March 20 to 27.

"Despite time constraints, the Executive Committee decided to include the two National Ranking tournaments to help players who have been devoid of any serious activities," said Mehta.

He also said that the two events would immensely help the players brush up before the impending Nationals in February-March, besides earning them vital ranking points.

"The points would eventually help them get a look-in by the selectors when they pick names for India assignments abroad," he added.

Mehta said that TTFI would also extend routine logistical support and help the Khelo India Youth Games, confirming the participation of top players in the event, organised by the Madhya Pradesh government.

"The tournament will be between January 30 and February 3 and held at Indore," he clarified.

He also said that TTFI would look to conduct the Para Nationals in March and, before the event, will try and conduct a camp for the participants.

