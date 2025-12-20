Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): The SG Pipers women have hit the turf in Ranchi with renewed purpose as the countdown begins for the Hockey India League 2025-26, scheduled to run from 28 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, as per a release from SG Pipers.

With sticks down and focus sharpened, the squad's arrival marks the start of a crucial phase in what promises to be a fast, high-stakes tournament. Adding fresh direction to the group is Head Coach Sofie Gierts, who joins the team in Ranchi ahead of the season, ably supported by Indian hockey veteran and former India captain Helen Mary.

Her arrival brings clarity and structure at a time when margins will be tight and momentum decisive. The Pipers squad carries strong recent international form into the league.

Leading from the front is captain Navneet Kaur, who crossed the 200 international caps milestone in 2025, reinforcing her standing as one of Indian hockey's most experienced attackers. Over the past year, Navneet has remained a consistent presence for India in high-pressure fixtures, driving the forward line and setting the competitive tone in the attacking circle.

At the back, Udita anchors the defence after one of the strongest seasons of her career. Named Player of the Tournament at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, Udita combined defensive authority with attacking impact, scoring three goals from penalty corners while handling key defensive responsibilities against top opposition.

The squad brings together international experience and diversity, with players representing multiple hockey-playing nations. This blend offers the Pipers depth across positions and tactical flexibility, a critical asset in a short league where recovery time is limited, and adaptability often decides outcomes.

Speaking after joining the team in Ranchi, head coach Sofie said, "It feels great to be part of this talented group in person, especially in a hockey-crazy city like Ranchi. The team is well-balanced, and every player is keen to get started. We have an exciting mix of players from different countries, and that diversity will be one of our biggest strengths. The focus now is on starting our preparation the right way and ensuring we are united and ready when the league begins on the 28th."

Speaking ahead of the season, captain Navneet Kaur said, "The preparation heading into this season has been positive, and there is a strong sense of clarity and confidence within the group. The players are motivated, focused, and excited about what lies ahead."

For the SG Pipers women, the objective this season is clear. After reflecting on previous outcomes, the emphasis is on sharper execution, winning key moments in both circles, and staying competitive through every quarter.

With the league returning to Ranchi, the Pipers are determined to bounce back with intent and turn preparation into points when the whistle blows.

SG Pipers Women's Squad | HIL Season 2

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Teresa Viana Ache, Preeti Dubey, Priscila Jardel MateosMidfielders: Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Shileima Chanu, Kaitlin Nobbs, Shilpi Dabas, Juana MorelloDefenders: Jyoti Singh, Manisha, Valentina Costa Biondi, Lola Riera, Udita, Thoudam Suman DeviGoalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Cristina Cosentino. (ANI)

