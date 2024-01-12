Auckland [New Zealand], January 12 (ANI): New Zealand's veteran pacer Tim Southee on Friday became the first bowler to breach the 150-wicket mark in T20Is.

Southee achieved this feat during the first T20I against Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland, where he bagged a figure of 4/25 in his four-over spell.

He completed 150 wickets in cricket's shortest format, becoming the first bowler in Men's T20Is to reach the landmark.

During a match against Pakistan, Abbas Afridi became Southee's 150th victim in T20Is. After Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga the New Zealand quick was the third to get to 100 T20I wickets.

Southee, who made his T20I debut in 2008, currently has 746 international wickets, including over 350 in the Test format of the game.

The seamer was in good form at Eden Park, removing Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf from Pakistan's chase of 227.

Clinical performances from Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Southee helped New Zealand register a comprehensive 46-run victory against Pakistan in the first T20I of the five-match series here at Eden Park on Friday.

New Zealand amassed a huge total on the board, driven by fifties from Daryl Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson. For a short while, Pakistan seemed to be on track in their run chase, but they soon lost momentum and fell short by 46 runs. (ANI)

