Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) Invited to bat, New Zealand scored a challenging 172 for four against Australia in the T20 World Cup title clash, here on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the BlackCaps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one batsman.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 172 for 4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26) vs Australia.

