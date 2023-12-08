Mirpur (Bangladesh), Dec 8 (AP) Glenn Phillips hit a 72-ball 87 as New Zealand was bowled out for 180 to take an eight-run first-innings lead against Bangladesh at tea on day three of the rain-affected second cricket test on Friday.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed three wickets each while pacer Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets.

Bangladesh was dismissed for 172 in its first innings.

After an entire second day and the first session of the third day was washed out due to rain or wet grounds, Phillips led the charge with one-day style batting as New Zealand resumed at 55-5.

Phillips hit nine fours and four sixes in his innings and was particularly harsh on Hasan, hitting three fours and one six in his first three overs to keep the runs flowing.

Bangladesh leads the two-match series after a 150-run victory in the first test and is looking for its first test series win over New Zealand. (AP)

