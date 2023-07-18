Auckland [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand will be playing against South Africa and Australia as they announced a fixture for the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, as per ICC.

South Africa and New Zealand played a two-Test series back in 2022, when the Proteas came from behind to level proceedings 1-1. New Zealand claimed an innings victory in the first Test thanks largely to Matt Henry's display, though the tourists hit back with a 198-run win.

The hosts welcome the South Africans again on 4 February at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, before the second Test match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand are still yet to win a Test series against South Africa either home and away.

The Black Caps then host Australia in Wellington and Christchurch in WTC play from February 29.

New Zealand's men have also locked in ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh in December, Pakistan in a five-match T20I series in January, and Australia in three T20Is, two of which will be played at Eden Park as a build-up to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

On the women's side, New Zealand will host Pakistan in both T20I and ODI series, as well as England in five T20Is and three ODIs against England, with dates of those tours to be confirmed.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White says the bumper schedule is a great opportunity to bolster the game's popularity in the country.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge," he said.

"We’ve been able to schedule several back-to-back night matches and day matches to ensure good opportunities for both families and adult patrons, respectively, which we think is good for the game."

New Zealand v South AfricaFirst Test - February 4-8, 2024 Bay Oval TaurangaSecond Test - February 13-17, Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand v AustraliaFirst Test - February 29 - March 4, 2024 The Basin, WellingtonSecond Test - March 8-12, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (ANI)

