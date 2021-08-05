Lahore [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that New Zealand will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five T20Is on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the ODIs slated to take place on September 17, 19 and 21, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: The India-Germany Match Will Be Seen as an Example in World Hockey, Says Ashok Dhyanchand.

While the Rawalpindi ODIs will count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, third position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore.

The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches. New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-22 season for the local cricket fans and supporters.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: India Men’s Hockey Team Defeated Germany 5-4 to Win Bronze Medal After 41 Years.

Following New Zealand's tour, England's men and women sides will play white-ball matches in Pakistan before West Indies is expected to arrive in Karachi in December for three ODIs and three T20Is. Australia is scheduled to undertake a full tour in February/March 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, in an official release said: "Series against a top-ranked side like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a mouth-watering and highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket. The 2019 World Cup finalists, who are also the World Test champions and ranked third in T20Is, will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan's status as a safe and secure country."

"I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations, but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality," he added.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in November 2003 when they played five ODIs. A year before, their last Test appearance in Pakistan was at the Gaddafi Stadium in May 2002, which is remembered for Inzamam-ul-Haq's 329 and Shoaib Akhtar's six for 11 in the first innings that set the platform for an innings and 324-run victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)