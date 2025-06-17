Auckland, Jun 17 (PTI) New Zealand women's team captain and prolific all-rounder Sophie Devine will retire from the ODIs after the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most prolific all-rounders in women's cricket, having amassed 3990 runs from 152 ODIs at an average of 31.66 with the help of eight centuries. She has also scored 3431 runs from 146 T20Is with one century.

Also Read | Harshit Rana Confirmed To Stay Back With the Indian Test Team in England: Sources.

She has also taken 107 and 119 wickets in the ODIs and T20Is respectively. She, however, has not played in any Test.

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC's support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the WHITE FERNS," said Devine in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday.

Also Read | Netherlands Beat Nepal in Third Super Over, First Time in History of T20 Cricket.

Devine's statement came ahead of the announcement of the 17 centrally contracted players by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday. She will remain available for T20I cricket on a "casual playing arrangement" but will not be centrally contracted.

"It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months."

Her decision to retire after the ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2 came after Devine took a break from cricket to prioritise her mental health in January. She will lead the team in the ODI World Cup in September.

Devine was permanent captain of the White Ferns in 2020, and has since led the team to new heights, including a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and a maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory last year.

NZC's head of women's high performance Liz Green said Devine had the organisation's full support.

"Sophie's given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career," Green said.

"We're pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full."

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink praised Devine's contribution to the White Ferns.

"Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the WHITE FERNS. Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the WHITE FERNS environment," he said.

The White Ferns are scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign against seven-time champions Australia on October 1 in Indore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)