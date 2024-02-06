Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], February 6 (ANI): New Zealand opener Devon Conway completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday.

The left-hander achieved this milestone during New Zealand's first Test against South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

Also Read | PKL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: Jaipur Pink Panthers Remain On Top, Puneri Paltan in Second Spot.

After falling for just one run in the first inning, Conway scored 29 in 68 balls in his second innings, with a six.

Now in 95 international appearances for New Zealand, Conway has scored 4,001 runs at an average of 42.11, with nine centuries and 20 fifties in 107 innings. His best score is 200.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Claim Top Spot After Victory Over Hyderabad FC.

Conway has scored 1,480 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 43.52, having scored four centuries and eight fifties in 35 innings. His best score is 200.

In 32 ODIs, Conway has scored 1,246 runs at an average of 44.50, with five centuries and three fifties in 31 innings. His best score is 152*.

In 44 T20Is, he has scored 1,275 runs at an average of 38.63, with nine fifties. His best score is 99*.

Coming to the match, New Zealand ended the day three at 179/4, with Tom Blundell (5*) and Daryl Mitchell (11*) unbeaten. Kane Williamson scored his 31st century, 109 in 132 balls with 12 fours and a six. NZ lead by 528 runs.

In their first innings, South Africa was bundled out for just 162 in reply to Kiwis' 511 in their first innings, trailing by 349 runs. Keegan Petersen (45), David Bedingham (32) and Zubayr Hamza (22) were the ones who could score something decent for Proteas.

Matt Henry (3/31) and Mitchell Santner (3/34) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Rachin Ravindra also got two wickets along with Kyle Jamieson.

The Kiwis were bowled out for 511 in their first innings after being put to bat first by the Proteas. Besides Rachin's 240 in 366 balls (26 fours and three sixes), Kane Williamson's 30th Test century, 118 in 289 balls, with 16 fours and handy knocks by Glenn Phillips (39) and Daryl Mitchell (34) guided the Kiwis to a big score.

SA skipper Neil Brand took 6/119 on Test debut and was the pick of the bowlers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)