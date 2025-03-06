Rio de Janeiro, Mar 6 (AP) Former captain Neymar has been recalled by Brazil after an absence of almost 1 1/2 years.

The 33-year-old striker was included in the national squad by coach Dorival Junior on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Round of 16 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Neymar recently returned to action with Santos after an ACL injury in October 2023.

He left Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in January and signed a six-month contract with his boyhood club.

Also Read | AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Brazil, fifth in South American qualifying, will host Colombia on March 20 and travel to leader Argentina five days later at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

“He played two matches at Santos for 90 minutes. He has also been spared in the last minutes of some matches," Júnior said. "Let's see how he performs in the run up to our matches."

___

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley, Leo Ortiz, Danilo (all Flamengo), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: André (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Joelinton (Newcastle), Neymar (Santos).

Forwards: Estêvão (Palmeiras), João Pedro (Brighton), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo, Vinicius Júnior (all Real Madrid), Savinho (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton). (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)