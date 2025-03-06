Tottenham Hotspur will be in action against AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League this evening, looking to progress further in the tournament. Spurs ended their three-game winning streak in the EPL when it lost to Manchester City in their last game. Ange Postecoglou has largely seen victories come by with great difficulty and its one of the reasons they are down to 13th in the Premier League table, with little hopes of making it to the Champions League. Opponents AZ Alkmaar are sixth in the Dutch Eredivisie and defeated Galatasaray in the playoffs, which would have given them a lot of confidence. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

Sven Mijnans and Jayden Addai are ruled out of the tie for AZ Alkmaar while the likes of Ruben van Bommel, Mexx Meerdink, and Sam Westerveld will be assessed late to determine his availability. Troy Parrott, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, will play the lone striker up top. Zico Buurmeester is likely to feature as the attacking midfielder with Ernest Poku and Mayckel Lahdo as the wingers.

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Radu Dragusin are the players missing out for Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries. Heung Min Son, Mathys Tel, and Brennan Johnson will form the front three with Rodrigo Bentancur spearheading the midfield responsibilities. James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall will be partnering the Uruguayan international here.

When is AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Sociedad will host Manchester United for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 round of 16 match on Thursday, March 6. The AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands and it starts at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands match viewing options below. Nine Months Suspension For Lyon Manager! Paulo Fonseca Banned From The Touchline And Changing Rooms After An ‘Attempted Headbutt’ On Referee.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. For more AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Round of 16 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Hence, the live streaming of the AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app. Expect Tottenham Hotspur to dominate this game and come away with a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).