Colombo, Jun 27 (AP) Opening batter Pathum Nissanka scored more than 150 runs in consecutive Test matches as Sri Lanka strengthened its hold on the second cricket Test, taking a 151-run first-innings lead at lunch on the third day.

Bangladesh bowlers took four wickets in the first session to regain some control. Replying to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 247 all out, Sri Lanka reached 401 for six at the lunch break.

Sri Lanka resumed on the third day at 290 for two with Nissanka unbeaten on 146 batting with night watchman Prabath Jayasuriya.

Nissanka followed his 187 in the first test in Galle with a brilliant 158 which included 19 boundaries off 254 deliveries in an innings lasting more than six hours.

A second new ball taken by Bangladesh after 80 overs on Friday produced quick results when Nissanka stepped out and played a defensive shot against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam which resulted in a straight-forward catch to Anamul Haque at short cover.

Taijul returned to dismiss Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva (7) cheaply. His sliding delivery went straight and trapped de Silva lbw.

Jayasuriya was out for 10 after occupying the crease for 39 balls in 75 minutes, making good of his role in shielding the regular batters overnight. Jayasuriya was caught at slip by Mehidy Hasan Miraz off fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis shared a 49-run partnership in trying to stall a potential slide before offspin bowler Nayeem Hasan bowled Kamindu Mendis for 33.

At the lunch break, Kusal Mendis was batting on 42 with rookie allrounder Sonal Dinusha on eight.

Taijul was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers, taking three wickets for 114 runs while Hasan had two wickets.

The first Test in Galle ended in a draw. AP

