After the international break, SA20 was back in action with the Durban Super Giants coming out on a thunderous note. Skipper Quinton de Kock led from the front and dismantled the MI Cape Town bowling attack with his 63 runs off 41 balls knock.

Post de Kock's dismissal, it was South African international, Matthew Breetze (48 off 39 balls) and Keemo Paul's (31 off 18 balls) 48-run partnership of just 29 balls which aided the Super Giants to get over the finish line in the last over of the innings. MI Cape Town's Kagiso Rabada did put up a fight after taking three quick wickets, but it was not enough to dominate the opposition.

"The Quinton de Kock we all know and love. That's exactly what he did because once he starts going, there's no bowler in the world that can stop him. He showed that today. Clearly, he takes a liking to the Durban ground because when one side is short, where do you bowl to him? He cuts fiercely, he plays the pull shot--that's his favourite shot--and the pull shot is something that he loves doing, so you can't bowl on both sides of the pitch on this particular surface, and their side boundaries are this short. It's a dream for someone like Quinton De Kock. He showed his class throughout this innings, " said Tamil Nadu batter Abhinav Mukund on Match Centre live show on Viacom18.

MI Cape Town's new entrant and Australian international, Tim David wasted no time in making his presence known as he struck a noteworthy knock (33 off 26 balls) and hit 3 sixes with partner Rassie van der Dussen (43 off 32 balls) at the crease. The duo helped in building the innings for Cape Town and put a respectable total of 165 on the board for the Super Giants to chase.

Mukund also expressed his delight at Tim David's innings against DSG. "He must be a crowd favourite already because of the number of sixes he hits, and maybe the only criticism the crowd will have is that he hits them out of the ground.

This guy is phenomenal. He said it was his first time playing in South Africa, and he didn't look back because he came in at a crucial time and scored those runs. Something that I would have liked for him to do on the back end. But Tim David has announced himself here and is only going to get better."

