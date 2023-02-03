Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 starting from February 10, the schedule for official warm-up fixtures was announced. The marquee event will witness the top 10 teams competing for the coveted trophy. Before the main event, 10 warm-up matches will be played on February 6 and February 8. Each team is scheduled to play two official warm-up matches before heading into the tournament proper. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on West Indies Women (WI-W) in the opening warm-up fixture on February 6 at Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) in Cape Town, South Africa. The last game of the first day of warm-up fixtures will see Hosts South Africa Women (SA-W) playing against England Women (ENG-W) at Stellenbosch University 1. India Women (IND-W) is scheduled to play its two warm-up fixtures against the defending champions Australia Women (AUS-W) and Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) on February 6 at Newlands Cricket Ground and February 8 at Stellenbosch University 1, respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes to Bring More Cheers to the Good Memories For Indian Fans in South Africa Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Campaign.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue February 6 New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women 1:30 PM Cape Town February 6 Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1:30 PM Stellenbosch February 6 South Africa Women vs England Women 6:00 PM Stellenbosch February 6 Australia Women vs India Women 6:00 PM Cape Town February 6 Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women 6:00 PM Cape Town February 8 Australia Women vs Ireland Women 1:30 PM Stellenbosch February 8 England Women vs New Zealand Women 1:30 PM Cape Town February 8 South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women 6:00 PM Paarl February 8 Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women 6:00 PM Cape Town February 8 Bangladesh Women vs India Women 6:00 PM Stellenbosch

The teams will avail the necessary game time from the warm-up fixtures before heading into the main event a day later. India's first practice encounter against the defending champions Australia will be an ideal test for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The teams participating have been divided into two groups, 1 and 2. The tournament will stage 23 encounters in 17 days, including the summit clash scheduled on February 26.

