Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Rookie Test player Sarfaraz Khan was impressive on the field with two catches on the third day of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday, but India captain Rohit Sharma pulled him up for standing at the close-in position without wearing a helmet.

The incident took place in the later part of England's second innings when Kuldeep Yadav was bowling.

Sarfaraz, who was playing in only his second Test, came to field at close-in position without wearing a helmet, leading to Rohit warning him.

"Arey bhai, hero nahi banne ka, helmet pehen le (brother, no need to act like a hero, wear the helmet)," Rohit was heard telling Sarfaraz in his inimitable style.

Sarfaraz had to listen to his captain. A helmet was brought from the Indian dressing room and Sarfaraz wore it.

The short clip went viral on social media. Even Delhi Police used it to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmet while driving.

"Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka! (no need to act like a hero on two wheeler, always wear helmet)," Delhi Police said on his 'X' handle.

Sarfaraz took two catches during the England second innings, one of which was at short- leg to dismiss Ben Duckett off R Ashwin for the team's first wicket, and then he dived forward at mid-on to get hold of a mistimed loft from Tom Hartley off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

