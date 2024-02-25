Sarfaraz Khan was spotted blowing a kiss to the crowd in Ranchi after completing a good catch during the India vs England 4th Test 2024 on Sunday, February 25. Tom Hartley attempted to slog a Kuldeep Yadav delivery but did not get either the elevation nor distance and Sarfaraz dived and completed a fine low catch. As he got up after taking the catch, he was spotted blowing a kiss towards the fans in the stands before going on to celebrate with his teammates. The video of Sarfaraz blowing a kiss has gone viral on social media. 'Ae Bhai, Zyada Hero Mat Ban' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Suggestion to Sarfaraz Khan to Wear Helmet Gets Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sarfaraz Khan Blows Kiss Towards Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)