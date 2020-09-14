London [UK], September 14 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer claimed that Michael Holding "doesn't know anything that is going on behind the scenes" after the former West Indies cricketer criticized England and Australia players for not taking a knee, a gesture to show support for the Back Lives Matter movement.

England's Barbados-born fast bowler, Archer, also stressed that no one has "forgotten about Black Lives Matter".

"I'm pretty sure Michael Holding doesn't know anything that is going on behind the scenes. I don't think he has spoken to [ECB chief executive] Tom Harrison," ESPNcricinfo quoted Archer as saying.

"I've spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background. We've not forgotten. No-one here has forgotten about Black Lives Matter. I think that is a bit harsh for him to say that. I think it is a bit harsh for Mikey to not do some research before criticizing," he added.

When West Indies had toured England, players from both teams and officials took a knee to express solidarity to the movement. However, the same was not done during the Tests and T20Is against Pakistan and also, during the series against Australia.

Responding to Archer, Holding said taking a knee will not "prevent other action from taking place".

"Taking a knee does not prevent other action from taking place. Those who take a knee are not substituting the gesture for other positive action. Nobody should have a problem with it. It is a worldwide recognition of calling attention to racial prejudice and injustice," Holding said. (ANI)

