Ever since Suresh Raina pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, fans have been urging the Chennai Super Kings to come back in the T20 extravaganza. In fact, #ComeBackMrIPL has been trending on Twitter since the past few days. Nevertheless, the left-handed batsman hasn’t completely ruled out his return which has ignited hopes in fans’ minds. Raina has been very active on social media lately and is frequently sharing his workout videos. However, the former Indian batsman’s latest Twitter post is all about love for his wife Priyanka Chaudhary. The 33-year-old penned a heartfelt note for his better-half with a beautiful message. Suresh Raina Fans Want CSK Star to Participate in IPL 2020, Trend #ComeBackMrIPL.

“My only wish is that you could see yourself through my eyes. Only then could you realize just how much you mean to me and how much I love you. You are, and always will be, my everything @PriyankaCRaina,” the three-time IPL winner captioned the picture. Fans were heart whelmed seeing Raina’s love for Priyanka as the comment section got flooded with praises. Have a look. Suresh Raina in Chennai Super Kings Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online for All CSK Fans Missing China Thala in IPL 2020.

View Post:

My only wish is that you could see yourself through my eyes. Only then could you realize just how much you mean to me and how much I love you. You are, and always will be, my everything @PriyankaCRaina ❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/QW06FUFTQL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 14, 2020

For the uninitiated, Raina has travelled to Dubai with other CSK teammates on August 21. However, he shockingly pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Notably, the team management hasn’t announced the veteran’s replacement yet, and it will be interesting to see if Raina will return to UAE or not.

Alongside the hard-hitting batsman, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also pulled out of IPL 2020. Well, the MS Dhoni-led side has undoubtedly been jolted by a couple of significant blows, and they need to build a strong strategy to maintain their dominance in IPL.

