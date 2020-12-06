Wellington [New Zealand], December 6 (ANI): Pakistan head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday said that not being able to train in New Zealand ahead of their series against the Kiwis has affected the players of his side.

Eight-members of Pakistan's squad have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand, and as a result, the Health Ministry of New Zealand has not given permission to the Pakistan squad to train.

"Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels every time they represent their countries. While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand Government Laws, which have been put in place for the health and safety of their public, there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically prior to an international series," Misbah said in an official PCB release.

However, the Pakistan coach is hopeful that his side will be allowed to train in the coming few days.

"Nonetheless, when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats. New Zealand are a formidable side in their conditions and their recent performances against the West Indies confirm why they are ranked second in Tests and just behind us in T20Is in the sixth position," he added.

New Zealand and Pakistan are slated to lock horns in three T20Is and two Tests.

Earlier today, the PCB named an 18-member squad for the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

Pakistan squad for T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, Imad Wasim will depart for Australia on December 23 to play in Australia's Big Bash League, while Mohammad Hafeez will leave for Pakistan on December 24. (ANI)

