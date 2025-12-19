Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 19 (ANI): New Zealand posted a massive 575/8 declared on the board courtesy a century from skipper Tom Latham, Devon Conway's second Test double ton and a fiery 72 by Rachin Ravindra down the order, while Windies also delivered a strong showing with an unbeaten century stand for the opening wicket at the end of the second day of third and final Test at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

At the end of day two, WI was 110/0, with John Campbell (45*) and Brandon King (55*) unbeaten. They trail by 465 runs.

Also Read | Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26: Travis Head, Alex Carey Put Australia in Front with 356-run Lead at Day 3 Stumps.

Kiwis started the second day at 334/1, with Conway (178*) unbeaten alongside Jacob Duffy (9*). The opening pair of Latham (137 in 246 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Conway had put on a stand of 323 runs, the highest opening wicket stand by a Kiwi pair in Test cricket history, outdoing the effort of Stewie Dempster and Jackie Mills, who had put on 276 for the first wicket against England at Wellington back in 1930.

Jayden Seales (2/100) struck early in the session to remove Duffy, while Conway and Kane Wlliamson (31 in 60 balls, with five fours) put on a 69-run stand. Conway reached his second double ton in Tests in 316 balls, with 28 fours.

Also Read | NZ vs WI 3rd Test 2025: Brendon King’s Unbeaten Half-Century Helps West Indies Start Strong After Devon Conway’s Double Hundred Sees New Zealand Pile 575/8.

Williamson, Conway, Daryl Mitchell (11) and Tom Blundell (4) fell in quick succession, leaving NZ at 461/6 in 133 overs. It was Rachin (72* in 106 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Glenn Phillips (29 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) who helped NZ get past the 500-run mark in 143 overs.

NZ declared their innings at 575/8 in 155 overs.

It was Justin Greaves (2/83), Seales (2/100), Anderson Phillip (2/134) who led a disappointing show of bowling for WI with two wickets each, while skipper Roston Chase and Kemar Roach got one each.

Towards the end, Campbell and King put WI to a fine start, taking them to 50-run mark in 9.5 overs and the 100-run mark in 19.2 overs.

WI will be hoping to put up another fine show with the bat and add to their growing list of positive cricket outings from this year following the Delhi Test against India earlier this year.

Brief Scores: NZ: 575/8 (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 127, Justin Greaves 2/83) against WI: 110 in 23 overs (John Campbell 45*, Brandon King 55*). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)