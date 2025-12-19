Mount Maunganui, Dec 19: Devon Conway compiled the highest Test score to help New Zealand declare their innings at a massive score of 575/8, but the West Indies responded with a strong start in their first innings as they reached 110 for no loss at stumps on Day 2 of the third and final Test at Bay Oval on Friday. Conway scored a brilliant 227, and with Rachin Ravindra contributing a crucial 72 not out, sharing an unbeaten 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket with recalled spinner Ajaz Patel (30 not out), New Zealand built on their overnight score of 334/1 and declared on 575/8 in their first innings on Friday morning. NZ vs WI, 3rd Test 2025: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Register Best Opening Partnership by Kiwi Pair in Format History.

But the West Indies came up with a strong response to their massive score, reaching 110 without loss in 23 overs when stumps were drawn at the end of the second day. Brandon King reached 55 undefeated, and with his partner John Campbell was batting on 45 not out as the West Indies ended the day trailing New Zealand by 465 runs.

With the West Indies' bowling efforts hampered in the absence of the injured Kemar Roach, who will take no further part in this match, New Zealand, starting on their overnight score of 334/1, lost an early wicket on the second morning but went on to raise 241/7 in 65 overs before they declared their innings.

Conway, starting on his overnight score of 178 not out, lost nightwatchman Jacob Duffy in the fourth over of the day when he edged behind to Imlach off Jayden Seales, ending his 25-ball knock for 17. Conway reached his double century off 316 balls, studded with 28 boundaries.

This was Conway's second double hundred after the 200 he made in his first test innings against England at Lord’s, four-and-a-half years ago

. In the process, South African-born Conway surpassed the top score of his childhood idol, Neil McKenzie, the Proteas batter who has a Test best of 226. New Zealand crossed the 400-run mark before lunch as Conway and former captain Kane Williamson added 69 runs for the third-wicket partnership.

Williamson made 31 runs before he became Justin Greaves' first victim of the day. After Conway was dismissed, Ravindra became the key man, as Daryl Mitchell (11) and Tom Blundell (4) both failed to hang around in the middle session.

With Glenn Phillips (29) departing after tea and Blundell failing as a No. 6 batter in his return from an injury, Ravindra found support from Patel as they extended New Zealand's first innings.

For the West Indies, Seales (2-100), Anderson Phillip (2-154), and Justin Greaves (2-83) finished with two wickets each, while skipper Roston Chase, who toiled hard to bowl 44 overs, and Roach had one apiece. In the final 90 minutes of play on the day. New Zealand Jumps Ahead of Pakistan, India on ICC WTC 25-27 Standings After Comprehensive Victory in NZ vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

West Indies got off to a fine start, setting themselves up for a big response as they made it to stumps without losing a wicket. John Campbell – batting with an injured right hand – was unbeaten on 45, while Brandon King was on 55, with the team at 110 for no loss in 23 overs. The Black Caps failed to make any inroads with 15 overs of seam to start as they took the field late on Friday afternoon, where Zak Foulkes and Michael Rae leaked runs at an alarming rate.

The introduction of Patel in his first Test bowl on home soil in almost six years didn’t lead to a wicket, leaving the hosts hoping a good night’s sleep might change things. New Zealand will have to come up with a changed approach on the third to prevent the West Indies from making a big score and converting this match into a runfest. Winning the Test will help New Zealand win the three-match series 2-0 and add more points to their tally in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Brief scores: New Zealand 575/8 dec in 155 overs (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137, Rachin Ravindra 72 not out; Justin Greaves 2-83, Jaydon Seales (2-100), Anderson Phillip (2-154) lead West Indies 110 for no loss in 23 overs (Brandon King 55 not out, John Campbell 45 not out) by 465 runs --IANS bsk/bc

