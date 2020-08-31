Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) Odisha FC on Monday announced the signing of Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio, who has played alongside Neymar and Ronaldinho, ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League.

Mauricio signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

Also Read | VVX Laxman Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's 'Sharjah Desert Storm' Knock on Visiting Stadium With SRH Ahead of IPL 2020, Master Blaster and Yuvraj Singh Respond.

The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing at many top football leagues around the world.

He made his senior club debut for Brazil's Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho. He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino and Centro Sportivo Alagoano.

Also Read | Babar Azam Looks Like a Lost Cow to Me, Says Shoaib Akhtar After England Beat Pakistan in 2nd T20.

The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil's U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of stars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and Neymar.

He has also travelled around the world playing in South Korea for Busan IPark and Gangwon FC, Al Qadisiyah in Saudi Arabia, Vitoria FC in Portugal, Russia's FC Spartak Vladikavkaz and Chinese club Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC.

Welcoming Mauricio at OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, "He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us."

After signing for Odisha FC, the striker said, "I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)