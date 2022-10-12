Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (PTI) Veteran Congress MLA Suresh Routray alleged that he was heckled by security personnel at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar when he went there to watch the opening ceremony of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Routray, a six-time legislator, blamed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the insult meted out to him.

He alleged that a foreign security guard misbehaved with him, even though he produced a pass provided to him as he is the president of the Khurda district athletic association.

"The Odisha government issued a pass to me. The security guard not only misbehaved but shoved me by holding my arm near the gate," he told reporters after the incident on Tuesday.

"I was really hurt. Had it not been my state, I would have shown him my ability. I did not make any noise because an international event was going on in my state and my city," Routray said.

He said that some local police personnel, on spotting him, invited him to the stadium but he was too hurt over the incident because of which he returned home.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Rutray said, "You entered the stadium like a king while we were handed a mere pass."

Routray, 77, said that though he works for promoting all types of sports, but it is football that he loved playing in youth.

Sports and Youth Services Secretary R Veenel Krishna said the state government has spoken to Routray and expressed regret over the incident.

"FIFA has strict security norms and entry is based on tickets only. We respect the Hon'ble MLA for his love for sports. We have spoken to him and regretted the incident. We formally invited him for the match on October 17 as our guest of honour, and he has accepted our invitation," Krishna said.

