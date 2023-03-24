Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) The 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, which include the likes of Olympian Bhavani Devi, will start here from Saturday with participants from 30 teams vying for top honours.

The Fencing Association of India along with Maharashtra Fencing Association and DY Patil International University is hosting the championship, which will conclude on March 28, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s 800th Career Goal Fires Argentina to 2-0 Win Over Panama in International Friendly.

The championship will be played in three disciplines – foil, epee and sabre -- for both men and women – in two categories – individual and team.

On Saturday, all eyes will be on Bhavani, who is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She will take part in women's individual sabre event.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of NZ vs SL Cricket Match on TV.

Apart from Bhavani, the other noted players include Karan Gujjar (Rajasthan), Girish Jakate, Dnyanwshwari Shinde, Kashish Bharat (all Maharashtra).

Maharashtra Fencing Association secretary Uday Dongre said around 600 fencers from across the country, of which 100 fencers have taken part in international events, will participate in the championship.

"Players representing 30 teams including one from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) will participate in the event.

"A good performance at the Nationals can help the fencers bag a place in the Indian team for the Asian Games and also for the National Games, which are scheduled to be held in Goa," Dongre said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)