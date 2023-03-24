Having completed a 2-0 rout of Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Two-match Test series, New Zealand will turn their attention towards the ODI series with ICC Cricket World Cup in India lurking around the corner. The first game of the three-match ODI series will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The match will commence at 6.30 AM Indian Standard Time with the toss scheduled at 6 AM. This is an inconsequential series for both the sides as majority of the key players will be skipping the series for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on March 31, 2023. NZ vs SL ODI Series 2023: New Zealand’s Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra Set for ODI Debuts Against Sri Lanka.

Tom Latham is slated to lead the unit in place of their regular captain, Kane Williamson from the second ODI onwards. Three new faces – Rachin Ravindra, Chad Bowes and, Ben Lister – are reportedly making their ODI debuts for New Zealand. On the other hand, Sri Lanka may also introduce young bowler, Matheesha Pathirana.

Coming to the match preview for the first game, for New Zealand, despite their key players leaving for IPL 2023, their squad still has adequate players who can win games for them. Talking about their form, the last five matches for the Kiwis ended in a victory. Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, this series is a must-win for them in order to ensure direct entry to the ODI World Cup. The Lankan lions’ form has not been good considering their performances in the last few series. Out of the last five games, they managed to win just one, proving their inconsistency in the ODI format. Their last series ended in a 3-0 defeat to India. Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell Clinch Top Honours at New Zealand Cricket Awards.

The first ODI will see Dasun Shanaka heading the team with their star all-rounder, Angelo Matthews, making a comeback to the ODI squad after two years. Reportedly, Lasith Croospulle and Sahan Arachchige have been named in the playing XI. With the ODI series getting underway from tomorrow, we cannot wait to watch the two sides fight for establishing their dominance in the 50-over format. For more details on match information and live streaming, keep reading.

When Is NZ Vs SL 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The NZ Vs SL 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on March 25 (Saturday). The match will commence at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 6:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of NZ Vs SL 1st ODI 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in India on TV. For more information keep reading.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of NZ Vs SL 1st ODI 2023

Fans can follow the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 online. Amazon Prime Video will be live streaming the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

