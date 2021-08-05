Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team, saying its Olympic medal after 41 years will mark the beginning of a golden period for the sport.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: The India-Germany Match Will Be Seen as an Example in World Hockey, Says Ashok Dhyanchand.

The win, after 41 years of hard work and wait, cannot be described in words, Pawar, who heads the Maharashtra Olympic Association, said in a statement.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: India Men’s Hockey Team Defeated Germany 5-4 to Win Bronze Medal After 41 Years.

In an edge-of-the-seat pulsating bronze play-off, India defeated Germany 5-4 on Thursday to earn a podium finish at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The country's prestige has been enhanced and the bronze medal will be the beginning of a golden era for the sport," Pawar said.

He said the players, trainers and their colleagues deserved all the good wishes for bagging the medal with a determination to win against all odds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)