Lausanne (Switzerland), May 26 (AP) Russian Olympic swimmer Valeriia Salamatina was banned for two years for doping, the International Testing Agency said on Monday.

Salamatina placed fifth with the Russian women in a storied 4x200 meters freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. All three medalists — China took gold, followed by the United States and Australia — broke the previous world record.

She tested positive for the diuretic furosemide in an unannounced sample taken at training in March, the ITA said in a statement.

"Furosemide can be used by athletes to excrete water for rapid weight loss," the agency said. It also can disguise the presence of other substances.

Salamatina did not contest the allegation and “the case was resolved via an acceptance of consequences,” the ITA said.

The 26-year-old swimmer is banned until May 2027.

Salamatina also competed in the individual 200 freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, reaching the semifinals, and took silver for Russia in the 4x200 at the 2018 European Championships. AP

