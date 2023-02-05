Milan, Feb 5 (AP) Victor Osimhen appears to be firing Napoli to the Serie A title.

Osimhen scored another two goals on Sunday to help Napoli win 3-0 at Spezia and move 16 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts out-of-form AC Milan in the derby later.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

It was the fifth straight league match that Osimhen has scored in. The Nigeria forward has netted seven in that span to take his tally to 16 in the league.

Spezia had defended well against Napoli's stellar attack but gifted the visitors a penalty less than 10 seconds after the break when defender Arkadiusz Reca was trying to hold off Matteo Politano but didn't anticipate that the bounce of the ball would take it onto his outstretched arm.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Is a Goal Machine.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia converted the penalty, prompting the game to open up.

Osimhen had a goal ruled out in the 62nd minute for pulling back Mattia Caldara but he headed in his first in the 68th and doubled his tally five minutes later following another assist from Kvaratskhelia.

Spezia remained five points above the relegation zone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)