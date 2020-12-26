Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): 'Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements' from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the opening day of the second Test and ended the hosts' first innings on 195. Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was once again in his elements as he picked three wickets, including the all-important wicket of batting mainstay Steve Smith. Debutant Mohammed Siraj also bowled a brilliant spell, scalping two wickets.

"Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane. And the bowlers delivered. Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND," Sehwag tweeted.

India suffered an early blow after Mitchell Starc dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the first over. But after that Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara tackled the hosts' lethal attack well to ensure they do not lose more wickets. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag.

Praising bowlers' performance, Harbhajan Singh said he is backing India to get 300 runs on board.

"Superb bowling display @ashwinravi99 @Jaspritbumrah93 #mohammadsiraj backing our boys to get 300 runs on board .. Go well team India @BCCI," Harbhajan tweeted. (ANI)

