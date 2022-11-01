Potchefstroom [South Africa], November 1 (ANI): The 500-run mark in a T20 game was finally breached during a Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge match in Potchefstroom.

The record was accomplished in a match between Knights and Titans on Monday. A total of 501 runs were made in the match.

Also Read | ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Adelaide.

Being put to field first by Titans, Knights smashed 271/3 in their 20 overs.

This huge score could be made because of carnage South Africa's under-19 star Dewald Brevis unleashed on bowlers. Brevis smashed 162 runs in just 57 balls with a strike rate of 284.21. His knock consisted of 13 fours and 13 sixes.

Also Read | IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Adelaide.

This is the third-highest score in T20 cricket history by a batter.

The highest score in T20 cricket is by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who smacked 175* in just 66 balls against Pune Warriors India while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is followed by Aaron Finch, who scored a cracking 172 of 76 balls against Zimbabwe, followed by Zimbabwe batter Hamilton Masakadza's 162* of 71 balls for his side Mountaineers against Mashonaland Eagles in the country's domestic T20 competition, and Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai's 162* off 62 balls against Ireland.

Migael Pretorius was the best bowler for Knights with 1/41 in his four overs.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Chasing 272, the Knights fought well but were restricted to 230/9 in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Gihahn Cloete top-scored with a knock of 51 runs. Gerald Coetzee (37), Migael Pretorius (29) and Isaac Dikgale (28) also played some handy knocks for Knights, but it was not enough.

Neil Brand (3/28) and Aaron Phangiso (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for Titans.

This has now breached the previous record held by teams Otago and Central Districts, who combined to score 497 in their Super Smash (A New Zealand domestic T20 competition) match back in December 2016.

In that match, Otago had posted 249/3 in their 20 overs, with skipper Hamish Rutherford (106) and Anaru Kitchen (54) being leading run scorers for their side.

Seth Rance (2/54) was the leading bowler for Central Districts.

Chasing 250, Central Districts scored 248/4 in their 20 overs and lost by one run in a thriller. Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (116) and Tom Bruce (61*) top-scored for their side but fell painfully short.

James Neesham (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for Otago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)