Zimbabwe (ZIM) will take on Netherlands (NED) in match number 34 of the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 2 November (Wednesday) at Adelaide Oval. The match will start at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ZIM vs NED T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About ZIM vs NED Cricket Match in Adelaide

Zimbabwe has been impressive in the super 12 stage with a big win over Pakistan and a closely fought match against Bangladesh on Sunday, having lost by just 3 runs. Zimbabwe will look to pull off things in their favour in the upcoming match to keep their chances of making it into semi-final. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have struggled to open their account in the super 12 stage thus far after playing three matches and are nearly out of the race of semis. However, the Netherlands can turn out to be the spoilers for other teams in their remaining two games.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED) and Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM) and Milton Shumba (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Bas de Leede (NED) and Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Paul van Meekeren (NED), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) and Richard Ngarava (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Bas de Leede (NED) could be selected as the vice-captain.

