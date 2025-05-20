New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Punjab Kings' (PBKS) star-studded overseas quartet of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Kyle Jamieson are arriving in India and set to link up with the franchise on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The overseas quartet will be available immediately, beginning with Punjab's fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 24. The return of the top stars will bolster Punjab's chances of securing a top-two spot in the points table.

Also Read | UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Preview: Manchester Utd, Tottenham Hotspur Seek To Salvage Season at San Mames Stadium.

The hard-hitting Australian duo of Stoinis and Inglis have enjoyed limited game time this season. Stoinis has been underwhelming with his performances, striking 82 runs in seven innings at 167.34. On the other hand, Inglis has mustered up 92 runs in six innings while maintaining a strike rate of 139.39.

Hardie, the Western Australia seam-bowling all-rounder, is yet to feature for Punjab this season after being picked in last year's auction for Rs 1.25 crore. New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson came in as an injury replacement for his national compatriot and tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury.

Also Read | Pepe Reina Retires: Former Spain and Liverpool Goalkeeper Announces Retirement From Professional Football.

Jamieson was acquired for his base price of Rs 2 crore. He was first picked in the 2021 IPL Auction by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB shelled out a whopping Rs 15 crore to sign the Kiwi right-arm seamer, making him RCB's biggest buy at the auctions. He has scalped nine wickets in nine matches with an average of 29.89 so far in his stint in the cash-rich league.

Jamieson made his international debut against India in February 2020 and attracted quite a few eyeballs with his pace and bounce. He is the first New Zealand pacer to bag a five-wicket haul in both innings of a Test match.

Punjab, who occupy the third spot with 17 points, have qualified for the playoffs. After squaring off against Delhi Capitals on May 24, Punjab will conclude its campaign against Mumbai Indians on May 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)