Melbourne [Australia], February 13 (ANI): Australia pacer Spencer Johnson opened up on replacing Mitchell Starc in the Aussie squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and said that he will try to play a similar role to what the 35-year-old has done for Aussies in the past.

Mitchell Starc had been withdrawn from the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, citing personal reasons, as Australia reshuffled their 15-player squad under the leadership of Steve Smith.

Australia was already dealing with significant setbacks following the injuries to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh. Starc's withdrawal further depletes their frontline pace attack for the tournament, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan and the UAE.

The left-arm pacer, who has requested privacy regarding his decision, showed signs of discomfort during the latter stages of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Johnson accepted that he has big shoes to fill in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

"It's obviously something I've pictured in my mind, to come in and play a similar role to him. There were a few nerves there and obviously big shoes to fill. I think I am better for the run, it's only my third ODI, hopefully a few more and I'll be able to replicate some of the stuff he's done," Johnson was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that the pitches in Pakistan will be a bit flatter in the forthcoming ICC tournament.

"Guys like Trent Boult and Starcy, left-armers who are aggressive, hopefully it's what I can bring to Pakistan. I think this wicket is not what we're going to get over in Pakistan. It was nice to bowl on early with the new ball, and there was a bit of nip and carry. But [Pakistan] will be different to what we got here, potentially a bit flatter," he added.

Australia Champions Trophy squad: Steve Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa (ANI)

