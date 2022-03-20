Lahore [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): Australia have decided to field an unchanged playing XI for the third and final Test against Pakistan, starting from Monday here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The star pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss out for a second time in a row as Mitchell Swepson replaced him in the second Test in Karachi.

Skipper Pat Cummins stated that he is content with how his side performed in Karachi Test that ended in a draw.

"We were really happy with how all 11 players went the last Test," said skipper Pat Cummins as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Everyone has pulled up really well. We gave them an extra couple of days to make sure everyone has come up good. But there's no injury worries, everyone is freshened up, so we're confident in the XI," he added.

"Only having two quick bowlers, I think reverse swing is going to be a big factor and the way Starcy played last game was fantastic. It's always tough leaving out someone like Joshy, even Scotty Boland. But the class and the difference Starcy brings as a left-armer, a bit more air speed, we think that's the best chance to take 20 wickets," said Cummins.

The three-match series remains equal at 0-0 as the first two games in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in a draw. Pakistan and Australia will meet for the final Test in Lahore on March 21.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon. (ANI)

