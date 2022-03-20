Paris Saint Germain will take on AS Monaco in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in AS Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Paris Saint Germain haven’t been at their best this season but have still managed to lead the league table and have a 15-point at the top. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will be without Lionel Messi due to illness but will be hopeful of getting all three points. Meanwhile, AS Monaco have won just one of their last five matches in the league and will be looking to end that poor run.

When is for AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

AS Monaco vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on March 20, 2022 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the AS Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the AS Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

